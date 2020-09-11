Trojans sweep Bulldogs

CENTERBURG – It was a moment that almost wasn’t. Senior Night at Centerburg High School was an opportunity for the Trojans’ faithful to honor a quartet of deserving senior volleyball players – Savannah DeHart, Taylor Scowden, Sarah Hibbits and Grace Wolford.

Those four, and their Trojan teammates, pulled together and defeated a scrappy, visiting East Knox team in straight sets, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14.

Senior Night is an opportunity to look back at one’s high school years and, perhaps, add another good memory, but 2020 has been a strange year. Even after a hard fought win, the Trojans’ players could only be thankful that their school year could include some normal things, like school, friends and volleyball.

“I think that we’re all excited, just to have a season and to actually have a Senior Night,” Scowden said. “Everyone just played for the seniors.”

She wasn’t the only one to be thankful.

“I think, as a coach, it’s a hard thing to watch players, who spent a lot of time on the court, preparing for this moment as varsity players and have a season taken away from them,” said Centerburg coach Rachael Walpole. ”We saw that in the spring. As coaches, we were afraid that there wasn’t going to be a season (in the fall) and we tried to prepare for that. We’re just so happy to be out there on the court.”

The Bulldogs showed that they can play, but they are still learning to be consistent.

“You’ve got to maintain that energy,” East Knox coach Brad VanHoose said. “They’re getting tired of losing and they’re trying to turn it around.”

Breanna Remy led the Bulldogs with nine of her team’s 22 kills. Teammate Anjel Montgomery had five.

De Hart, who had seven aces, got service in the third set, after Scowden (six kills) blasted a kill to put the Trojans on top 14-9. DeHart went to work with a dominating serve, keeping the Bulldogs off balance and getting her team to the brink of victory, 24-9, before her team lost serve.

“I just wanted us to win on our Senior Night,” DeHart said. “I wanted us to round off our evening with a good, solid win.”

Wolford rang up 20 assists for the Trojans, while Hibbits had three digs. The Trojans got five kills from Amani Marshall, Gwyn Sands had four kills and Grace Wolford had seven kills along with 11 digs.

The Bulldogs, to their credit, didn’t go quietly. They fought back for five points before succumbing in the final set.

The Trojans will travel to Highland next Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs will host Mansfield Christian on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Geoff Cowles: 740-397-5333 or gcowles@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @http://twitter.com/mountvernonnews