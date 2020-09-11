HOWARD – Ruth E. (Spurgeon) Spittle, 89, of Howard, passed away on Tuesday evening, Sept. 8, 2020, at the Laurels of Mount Vernon. She was born in Coshocton to the late Russell and Mary (Collison) Spurgeon.

Ruth retired from Kenyon College where she worked in the bookstore.

Ruth is survived by her daughters, Mary Munnerlyn of Hiram and Sandra Salinas of Columbus; grandchildren, Danielle Spurgeon and Tobias Spittle; and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Spurgeon; and a daughter, Kathleen Spurgeon.

The family will have a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, in Mound View Cemetery with the Rev. Father Daniel Olvera presiding. Ruth will be laid to rest with her son, Stephen.

To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ruth E. (Spurgeon) Spittle.