MOUNT VERNON – Ralph O. Baker Jr., 72, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Knox Community Hospital in Mount Vernon. He was born on July 20, 1948, in Mount Vernon to the late Ralph and Mary (Wolfe) Baker Sr.

Ralph graduated from Mount Vernon High School and joined the United States Army. He was immensely proud and honored to serve his country. He loved flea markets, making crafts out of beads and butterflies. Ralph also loved to tinker around in his garden as he enjoyed his flowers.

He is survived by his sister, Shirley Stringfellow; sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Baker; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Ralph is preceded in death by his brother, Charles Baker; and a sister, Betty Colin-Hively.

A celebration of life service will take place at a later date.

To view this obituary or leave the family a memory, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

