MOUNT VERNON – Myrta L. Shellenbarger, 89, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at her home.

She was born on Feb. 4, 1931, in Knox County to the late Clarence and Melissa (Moreland) Saunders. Myrta enjoyed sewing, playing cards, canning and gardening. But most of all, she loved the time she spent with her family.

She is survived by her sons, Francis Shellenbarger, John (Patti) Shellenbarger, Nathan (Aleta) Shellenbarger, Colin Shellenbarger; her daughter Rebecca Smith; thirteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Myrta was preceded in death by her husband Francis Shellenbarger; a son Lewis Shellenbarger; four brothers and five sisters.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, in Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

