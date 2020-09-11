MOUNT VERNON – Gerald E. Frost, 62, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at his residence. He was born on June 30, 1958, in Mount Vernon to the late George and Dorothy (Loney) Frost.

Gerald attended Mount Vernon High School, and after worked for Carter Lumber. Later he became self-employed and worked as a handyman. He loved traveling around and going to auctions, and he enjoyed working on cars. Most of all, Gerald loved being around family and friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Goldie Frost; brothers, James (Gloria) Frost and Steve Frost; several nieces and nephews; and long-time friend Donna Wable.

Along with his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by siblings, William Frost and Geraldine Hawke.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

To view this obituary or leave the family a memory, visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

