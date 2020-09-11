Eric Lee Bywaters, 69, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Knox Community Hospital.

He was born on June 26, 1951, in Knox County to James L. and Louise M. (Cline) Bywaters.

Eric is survived by his mother, Louise Johnson of Mount Vernon; two brothers, Robert Bywaters and Joe Bywaters, both of Mount Vernon; sister, Diana (Ron) Peck of Mount Vernon; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predceded in death by his father James and a step-father, Ray Johnson.

Friends may call on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lasater Funeral Home, where funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Millwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army Church.

