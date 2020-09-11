WESTMINSTER, SC – David Leslie Sobers, 66, of 135 Amy Lane, companion of Laurie McPherson, passed away, Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 at Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.

Born in Mount Vernon, Ohio, he was the son of Helen Lucille Priest Sobers of Fredericktown, Ohio and the late Edwin George. Dave was a retired self- employed handyman, who was a jack of all trades that never met a stranger. Dave had a hardy, contagious laugh that would bring a smile to anyone’s face and was an avid Clemson Football and Nascar fan.

David is survived by his companion of 25 years, Laurie McPherson and his mother, Helen Lucille Priest Sobers and his sons; David Sobers (Dianna), Eric Sobers; daughters, Angie Sobers, Tania Sobers Lawrence (Matt), Lindsey McPherson Zollner (Michael Jr.); sisters, Diane R. Sullivan, Linda S. Lester, Kathy Sechrest, Cheryl Stockdale, Debbie Guisinger, and Bonnie Beeco; nine grandchildren, and his beloved dog, Kona.

In addition to his father, Dave is preceded in death by his brother, Rick Sobers and sister, Kim Snow.

Considering the current pandemic, a private celebration of life service will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dave’s memory can be made to the Oconee County Animal Shelter, PO Box 966, West Union, SC 29696. A message of condolence may be written to the family by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com. Sandifer Funeral Home is assisting the family.