Interview with Navin Ajodhya, owner of Half Baked.

Half-Baked Cafe and Catering Location: 3 West High St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050 Hours: Closed Monday and Tuesday Open all other days from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact: www.hbcafeohio.com or 740-326-9509

Question: What is unique about Half Baked?

Answer: One of the big things that separates us is the level of scratch made. From our bases, our crusts, our buttercreams, everything is created in-house. Along with that, I think our wide catalog of flavors as well as the general number of items that we offer on a rotating basis.

Q: What do you guys have to offer in terms of menu?

A: We do both sweet and savory. On our savory side, we have full catering menus depending upon specific events. On the sweet side, we have everything from cookies to cookie sandwiches and all the way up to event cakes and wedding cakes that can be as big as three tiers. If you have an event, if you have a small get-together, we have a cake for you. We also have dessert trays and dessert tables that we can offer to you as well. In addition to all of this, we have really great coffee.

Q: What does your business do to serve the community?

A: We do really try to get involved as much as possible. If there is a sponsorship available and we have the budget, we definitely want to be involved. Especially in times of uncertainty like we are all facing now, we’ve provided free meals to the community and to anyone in need. That’s something that we continue to do. We try to be available and open to different options and interests and try to serve as best as we can.

Q: How has your business adapted to the COVID-19 crisis?

A: We’re surviving. We’re all still trying to figure it out. Every day that I can have the “Open” sign on is a great day. Obviously the COVID-19 crisis has impacted us all. It’s impacted us greatly. We’ve definitely had to be more creative in our approach; but through the diversity of the products that we have to offer, that’s what helped us and continues to help us stay open and stay alive. The diversity of our menu hopefully keeps everyone excited and interested as we change things up every week.

Q: Does the community support— and support from other local businesses— help?

A: It tremendously helps. Specifically when we talk about our business-to-business partnerships and sales, it’s so much more than just orders. We love working with local businesses such as Happy Bean. We love working with them. They are so positive. We also work with Amato’s Woodfired Pizza. They are an amazing and hard-working team. I can’t say enough good things about them.

We work with The Grand Hotel. We work with Whit’s Frozen Custard. We work with Round Hill Dairy. When we all work together, our chances of survival increase. That’s what it’s all about. If we can help a fellow business peer have something on their menu that will help with their sales, let’s do it. That’s what it’s all about, to partner up and really help each other.

Q: What do you see for the future of Half Baked?

A: Every day we try to learn a little bit more. Every day we try to inch closer to mastering our skills and we never will! There’s always something to learn. The future of Half Baked is definitely more different flavors and a lot more items that we rotate. We are constantly working on new stuff in my test kitchen. We have some new menus soon that will accent the uniqueness that Half-Baked has to offer.

