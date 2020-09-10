Centerburg, East Knox meet Friday night with KMAC title implications on the line

The winner of Centerburg and East Knox Friday night at 7 p.m. may not clinch the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference championship, but they will be in the driver’s seat at the season’s midway point.

“You just want to take care of your business,” Centerburg coach Andy Colella said. “It’s a big game and the kids know that. But we’ve gotta take care of ourselves first and then make sure that we’re prepared and ready to go.”

East Knox is battle-tested. The Bulldogs are coming off a 13-0 win over Northmor on Sept. 4 – just another in a long line of important games dating back to last season when they made a run to the Division VII state final four.

“We’ve definitely played hard over the last two weeks,” East Knox coach Cody Reese said. “There’s things we’ve done well and there’s things that we need to improve on. It just comes down to fundamentals. We need to make sure that we’re executing our plays on a consistent basis and that we’re playing at a high level while doing the little things right.”

Centerburg opened the season with a 41-0 win at Danville and followed it up with a 35-21 win at Mantua Crestwood, where the Trojans overcame an early 14-0 deficit by scoring 35 consecutive points.

“(Centerburg is) disciplined and they make plays,” Reese said. “They give teams fits with their athletes and getting them in space and making plays. Defensively, they swarm to the football and they’re aggressive. (That’s) a recipe for a very good football team and that’s what they are.”

Donnell Marshall rushed for 234 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries on offense and added 10 tackles and an interception on defense to lead the Trojans against Crestwood.

Jack Gregory was 8 of 13 for 103 yards and a touchdown, Jarred Rings caught two passes for 42 yards and a touchdown and Tyler Johnson had 11.5 tackles against Crestwood.

“(East Knox) brings a lot of pressure up front,” Colella said. “Offensively, we’ve gotta be able to run the football and that opens up our passing game. But that all starts up front with our (line). We can’t let them get pressure on our quarterback.”

Ian Toller came through for the Bulldogs on both sides of the ball on Sept. 4. He ran for 74 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and added 33 yards and a touchdown on three catches. Both of his scores came in the fourth quarter.

Toller added seven tackles, including six for-loss and a half-sack as East Knox held Northmor to 126 yards of total offense.

“He’s always played and as a senior – he’s stepping up even more,” Reese said. “Defensively, he’s been all-league the last two years. We’ve had two pretty good running backs the last two years – so this is the first year that he’s been getting some carries. I’m just pleased with his effort and pleased with his production on both sides of the ball.”

