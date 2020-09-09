United Way of Knox County prepares to kick off local-centric 2020

MOUNT VERNON – The challenges of COVID-19 have made it more important for neighbors to depend on each other, a fact the United Way of Knox County recognizes with its slogan for the 2020 campaign ‘Start the Trend.’

The county is invited to do its part in providing for a strong community by participating in the campaign which encourages participants to ‘Eat Local, Shop Local, Spend Local and Donate Local’ through a number of special events.

The United Way investment application period will open Monday, Sept. 14. Those interested in making an application online may do so at uwayknox.org. The United Way press release reported 2021 Investment Program Applications are available to local nonprofit organizations. For more information on how to partner with the United Way, contact elizabeth@uwayknox.org.

The campaign portion of ‘Eat Local and Shop Local’ will be stressed in $5 Buck Fridays, which starts Friday, Sept. 18. Donate $5 each Friday to the United Way of Knox County Ohio Inc. 2020 Campaign and be entered into a one-time drawing for $100 to Eat Local and Shop Local. Donations will be entered into a weekly drawing with winners drawn on Monday. The event will continue throughout the remainder of the calendar year, the press release said.

The ‘Spend Local and Donate Local’ portion of the campaign falls under the umbrella of Silent Auction Sundays Launch, the press release said. The United Way has partnered with local businesses and donors in gathering items for the United Way’s Sunday Silent Auctions, which will begin on Sunday, Sept. 20. Each Sunday will bring a new item the community is encouraged to bid online for. This event will also last throughout the calendar year.

Updated schedule information can be found on uwayknox.org, Facebook or Instagram.

Those curious about the extent of support the United Way offers its partner agencies can get a better idea starting Monday, Sept. 14. From Monday through Thursday through Oct. 1, the United Way will post videos at uwayknox.org and on its Facebook page, providing details on 12 agencies. The Alcohol and Drug Freedom Center of Knox County will lead off the online video presentations. The YMCA of Mount Vernon will bookend the presentations, the release said, as the United Way focuses on a successful campaign.

