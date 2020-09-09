Spotlight on Sub-Zero Recovery

MOUNT VERNON – Sub-Zero Recovery LLC, a cannabidiol (CBD) and wellness shop, had a soft open on Aug 28.

Owned by Anna Nicholas and Rodney Smith, SZ Recovery offers a range of compression therapy and CBD products aimed at alleviating pain and stimulating blood flow.

CBD has been shown to be helpful in a wide variety of health issues, and evidence has revealed its effectiveness in treating some of the worst childhood epilepsy syndromes. It is also commonly used to address anxiety; and for patients who suffer through insomnia, studies have shown that CBD may help with both falling asleep and staying asleep.

SZ Recovery was founded after Nicholas and Smith were in a serious car accident that caused Smith to break his back. After years of searching for pain relief that was not an opiate, they finally found CBD and compression therapy.

Nicholas and Smith hope to bring a new pain relief to town and make it accessible to the people who need it the most.

SZ Recovery is located at 625 Sandusky St. in Mount Vernon. The hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store can be reached by phone at 740-263-0275 or online at szrecovery.square.site.

