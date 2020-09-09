Fall ball roundup: Staats K’s six in Danville Park National Bank’s no-hitter

MOUNT VERNON GIRLS SOFTBALL LEAGUE

Danville Park National Bank 9, Dumbaugh Insurance 0 (4)

Kenzie Staats struck out six batters while giving up no hits as Danville Park National Bank rolled to a 9-0 victory over Dumbaugh Insurance in four innings in 10U play on Sept. 3.

Elevated Hearing 28, Jon’s Plumbing 11 (5)

Aubrey Thompson homered twice and had three other hits as Elevated Hearing pounded out 39 hits overall in a 28-11 win in five innings over Jon’s Plumbing in 8U play on Sept. 3.

Makayla Chapman and Reecie Lowe had four hits each and Bailey Styndl and Abby Parks drove in three runs each for Elevated Hearing.

Peyton Marmet had three hits and three RBIs to lead Jon’s Plumbing.

Lady Amvets 8, Wigal 3 (5)

Holly Price struck out seven batters to lead Lady Amvets to an 8-3 win in five innings over Wigal in 12U play on Sept. 2.

Zara Schoonover had two hits, including a double for Lady Amvets, while Anna Daubert had a triple among two hits and Tiona Over struck out eight for Wigal.

Ariel 10, Straight A Signs 6 (4)

Katie Kidd doubled twice and drove in a run to lead Ariel to a 10-6 win in four innings over Straight A Signs in 10U play on Sept. 2.

Kendall Melton had five strikeouts for Ariel.

Aubri Cattrell hit a solo home run at the plate and struck out four in the circle to lead Straight A Signs.

Alan’s Auto 6, Absolute Love 2 (5)

Alan’s Auto scored three runs in the first inning and never trailed in a 6-2 win in five innings over Absolute Love in 8U play on Sept. 2.

Kali Webb had two hits for Alan’s Auto, while Morgan Tocheff and Paislee Fairall had two hits each to lead Absolute Love.

Real Living 13, Team Sports 2 (3)

Morgan Hinkens and Halie Mull had three strikeouts each in Real Living’s no-hit, 13-2 three-inning win over Team Sports in 10U play on Sept. 1.

Kenlie Moore had two hits, including a homer, and Mull added a triple among two hits to lead Real Living.

Jeannae Dial had six strikeouts for Team Sports.

JB Painting 10, Mount Vernon Dental 7 (5)

JB Painting scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning, then held off a rally by Mount Vernon Dental to hang on for 10-7 win in five innings in 8U play on Sept. 1.

Adalynn Shepard had three hits and Madi Rambo and Ellie Howard each homered to lead JB Painting.

Emma Ridenour and Kennedy Edmonson had three hits apiece to lead MV Dental.

Lady Amvets 7, Seavolt’s Studio 1 (5)

Holly Price struck out nine batters to lead Lady Amvets to a 7-1 win in five innings over Seavolt’s Studio in 12U play on Aug. 31.

Lindsey Calkios and Piper Wheeler had two hits each to lead Lady Amvets, and Kat Joslin struck out four in the circle for Seavolt’s.

Elevated Hearing 14, Danville Feed & Supply 1 (5)

Peyton Burnside and Makayla Chapman belted out three hits apiece to lead Elevated Hearing to a 14-1 five-inning victory over Danville Feed & Supply in 8U play on Aug. 31.

Fiona Bratton and Mia Lyons each had two hits to lead Danville Feed & Supply.

KNOX COUNTY BASEBALL BABE RUTH FALL BALL LEAGUE

Amvets Post 95 19, Shoemaker Roofing 8 (5)

Amvets Post 95 blew up for nine runs in the second inning and seven more in the third to roll to a 19-8 win in five innings over Shoemaker Roofing on Aug. 29.

Gavin Layne had two hits and a walk, scored three runs and drove in one. Dylan Reed had a hit, two walks and was hit by a pitch, scored three runs and drove in one to lead Amvets.

Brady Quinn had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs to lead Shoemaker.

Jobes Insurance 20, CES 3

Jobes Insurance tallied two runs in the sixth inning to take the lead, then exploded for 16 runs in the seventh inning to roll to a 20-3 win over CES on Aug. 29.

Bryson Armstrong had four hits, drove in three runs and scored twice; while Brody Shimplin had two hits, a walk, a hit-by-pitch, scored four runs and drove in one to lead Jobes.

Garrett Brewer had two hits and a walk and scored a run for CES.

Details Auto Care 21, CES 4 (6)

Details Auto Care led from the first inning. But a 12-run sixth inning blew the game open in a 21-4 win over CES in six innings on Sept. 1.

Andy Andrews had three hits, including a triple and a double, and walked once. He drove in four runs and scored four times to lead Details.

Gerran Small had a hit— a triple— and drove in a run to lead CES.

