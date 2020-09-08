Roundup: Privette tallies two goals to lead Scots over Lancers

BOYS SOCCER

Highland 6, Lakewood 0

Austin Privette scored two goals to lead the Highland boys soccer team to a 6-0 win over Lakewood in non-league play on Sept. 5 in Hebron.

Austin Smith added a goal and an assist and Colton Gustafson had two assists for the Scots (2-2).

Dylan Thomas, Thomas Cruz and Austin Ward also scored goals. Caleb Hunter had an assist and Cale Everroad stopped five shots in goal to preserve the shutout for Highland.

Mount Vernon 5, Marion Harding 0

Isaiah Jones tallied two goals and an assist to lead the Mount Vernon boys soccer team to a 5-0 win over Marion Harding in non-league play Sept. 5 in Marion.

Parker Gantt, Mays Gunderson and Erich Rhodeback also tallied goals; and Jack Craigo and Mason Lewis each added a helper for the Yellow Jackets (3-3).

Craigo and Christian Dean each notched a save to keep the scoring sheet clean for Mount Vernon.

Mitchel Wallingford and Trenten Leonard combined for 13 saves in goal for the Presidents (1-5).

Also: Highland 3, Lakewood 2 on Sept. 5.

CROSS COUNTRY

Ashland Invitational

Sophomore Sophie Zoldak (21:02.0) finished 12th out of 110 runners at the Ashland Invitational on Sept. 6 to lead the Mount Vernon girls cross country team to an 11th-place finish (291 points) out of 12 teams, behind winner Avon (63).

Logan Eggert (40th, 18:24.8) and Jordan Treber (43rd, 18:36.7) led the boys team to a 10th-place finish (278) out of 12 teams, behind winner Ashland (71).

Newcomerstown Invitational

Taylor Severt (21:12.7) finished 13th overall out of 138 total runners at the Newcomerstown Invitational on Sept. 5 to lead the East Knox girls cross country team to a ninth-place finish (204 points) out of 14 teams, behind first-place Dalton (84). Lillian Thomas (31st, 22:02.05) also turned in a solid performance for the Bulldogs.

Samuel Whitney (17:32.2) finished 11th out of 159 runners to lead the Bulldog boys team to an 11th-place finish (277) out of 19 teams, behind winner Dalton (74). Hunter Keller (18:21.12) was also strong for East Knox, finishing 32nd.

MEN’S TENNIS

The Mount Vernon Nazarene men’s tennis team opened the season with a pair of losses at Spring Arbor on Sept. 5.

The doubles team of Drew Jackson and Hunter Winey recorded a 6-1 victory over host Spring Arbor’s Ryan Loganadhan and Jacob Savage to account for MVNU’s only win of the day. Spring Arbor took the matchup 6-1 to close out the doubleheader.

Indiana Wesleyan won the opener 7-0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

From Sept. 4: Lucas def. Danville 25-20, 25-22, 25-16; Delaware Christian def. East Knox 25-8, 25-16, 25-15.

