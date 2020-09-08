April 21, 1938-August 28, 2020

A private graveside service for Lyle E. Dewitt, 82, of Utica was held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Owl Creek Cemetery.

Lyle passed away on August 28, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born on April 21, 1938 in Delaware to the late Earl and Ada (Houston) Dewitt.

Lyle was a member of the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Mount. Vernon. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from Sprint Telephone after 35 years. Throughout his career, he loved his work and provided services to others. He was owner and operator of L&M Antenna, and also a small lawn service. He ran a TV repair center in the 70’s, and also enjoyed carpentry work and working around the house.

He is survived by his sons, Andrew Dewitt and Terry Dewitt; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Frances Marie (Carnes) Dewitt; and brothers and sisters.

