Daniel “Dann” Beaver

MOUNT VERNON – Daniel D. Beaver, 69, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 21, 1950 in Mount Vernon, Ohio the son of William Robert and Mildred (Lifer) Beaver. Dann was a 1968 graduate of Mount Vernon High School and served in the United States Army. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

Dann purchased Mount Vernon Overhead Door in 1985. He owned and operated this business until his retirement on September 5, 2020. Dann was an avid Harley Davidson rider and always looked forward to his Daytona and Venice trip with good friend and cohort Denny “Old Man” Haldeman. Most important to Dann was his family. Always known as their biggest fan, he was a devoted and loving, husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife Mary Lynn (Moritz) Beaver, whom he married on September 6, 1974; his sons, Brad Beaver of Mount Vernon and Brett Beaver of Mount Vernon; his daughter, Lisa (Jon) Dix of Winston Salem, North Carolina; grandchildren, Austin Beaver, Adyson Beaver, Lucas Dix, Bristol Dix, Axl Dix; a sister, Karen (Rick) Crothers of Newark and his canine companion Annie.

Dann was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home, 619 East High Street, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 303 E. High Street, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050 with Celebrant Rev. Father Daniel Olvera. A graveside service with military honors provided by the Knox County Joint Veterans Council will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Dann’s name may be made to Hospice of Knox County.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Daniel D. Beaver.