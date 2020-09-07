Storms slam south side Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON – Storms bringing frequent lightning, heavy rain and winds put a damper on the Labor Day holiday in Knox County.

Just before 4:30 p.m., a tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service in Cleveland for the northern part of the county. Sirens wailed as radar indicated a tornado was between Bellville and Jelloway. No confirmed touchdown or reports from the weather service.

Shortly around 5:45 p.m., sirens wailed again, as another tornado was indicated on radar by the weather service. This time, the storm was southeast of Mount Vernon near Gambier.

Downed trees and powerlines closed sections of State Route 586, State Route 661 and State Route 13 as residents and motorists had to contend with down branches and debris. American Electric Power reported over 2,000 without power around 7 p.m.

