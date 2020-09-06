AVCA recognizes three Highland volleyball players

CARDINGTON – The undefeated Highland High School girls volleyball team has managed to develop the right players to be leaders on the court, and this year is no exception.

In 2020, they are senior Makenna Belcher and junior Kendall Stover — both outside hitters and defensive specialists — along with junior setter Ashlynn Belcher.

The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) released a report on Aug. 31 that named the three athletes to watchlists of top high school volleyball players.

The 5-foot-9 Makenna Belcher (61 digs and 68 receptions, this season through five games) is on the AVCA Under Armor All-America Volleyball Athletes list, which is for seniors. She also plays club Volleyball for Mintonette in Powell.

Being on the list opens educational doors.

“A lot of college coaches mention that they’ve seen me on that list, when they contact me,” she said.

With Raina Terry and three other 2019 seniors gone, the three girls entered into the spotlight, and they are hoping to take advantage of this opportunity.

“We’ve had a good start for the season, and we’re pretty excited,” Makenna Belcher said. “We’re hoping to have a big playoff run again.”

When the scholastic volleyball season isn’t in full swing, the 5-foot-10 Stover (60 of her team’s 192 kills, this season as of Sept. 1) plays club volleyball for Advancement Academy in Lewis Center. She and Ashlynn Belcher (87 assists through five games) are on the AVCA Phenom Watch List, which is a record of uncommitted underclassmen.

“There are a lot of talented girls on the list, and it’s a real honor to be picked,” Ashlynn Belcher, who also plays for Mintonette, said. “I was on the list last year, and I got to go to the phenom camp and played with a lot of them.” The camp is part of the AVCA Phenom Program.

Their coach couldn’t be more proud.

“They’ve been playing nationally, at high levels, since elementary school,” Highland varsity volleyball coach Rob Terrill said. “Those three girls have a wealth of experience playing the game. They really embody Highland volleyball. They’ve been involved since they were very young. They’re great kids. They work really hard. They want to learn the game. They love being with each other and they really set the stage for everything we want to do in a program and what we’ve achieved.”

In Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference volleyball action on Sept. 3, the visiting Scots (6-2, 2-0 KMAC) made it a clean sweep at Cardington-Lincoln (3-2, 1-1); 25-19, 25-22, 25-17.

The league victory came on the heels of another big win. Highland, the state runner-up in Division II in 2019, knocked off defending Division I state champion, St. Francis DeSales, in straight sets; 25-21, 29-27, 25-21; in non-league play on Sept. 1 in Sparta.