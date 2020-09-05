Payne does it all in Devils win over Pirates

Quarterback Max Payne threw for two touchdowns, ran for one and caught one to lead host Danville to a 30-22 victory over Cardington-Lincoln in Knox Morrow Athletic Conference action on Sept. 4.

Week 2 Scoreboard Highland 28 – Fredericktown 0

Ashland 39 – Mount Vernon 6

East Knox 13 – Northmor 0

Centerburg 35 -…

Payne hooked up with Aiden Bell for a 35-yard touchdown pass play in the second quarter. Then, Payne caught a 15-yard pass from Walker Weckesser as the Blue Devils, who gave first-year coach Cameron Smith his first career victory, built an 18-0 lead with 2:12 left in the first half.

Ashton Plowman returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown to get the Pirates (1-1, 1-1) on the board.

Nate Hickman threw two touchdown passes, including a 7-yarder to Gabe McConnell that pulled Cardington within eight with 3:25 left. But Danville held on.

Payne finished with 170 yards on 11 of 17 passing. He added 33 yards on the ground. Kaiden Colopy had six catches for 100 yards, including a 50-yard scoring reception in the second quarter to lead the Devils, who’s defense held the Pirates to just 6 yards rushing.

Hickman was 28-for-46 passing for 241 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions for Cardington. Trey Brininger was his favorite target, catching 12 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown.

Ashland 39, Mount Vernon 6

Britten Long and Gavin Moyer hooked up on a 45-yard touchdown pass to give the Yellow Jackets (1-1, 1-1) an early lead. But it was Arrows (2-0, 1-0) from there.

Declan Rohr rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two more to lead Ashland in win in Ohio Cardinal Conference play.

Johnstown 49, Utica 21

Zach Heckman had a rushing touchdown on offense and an interception on defense. But the Utica football team couldn’t overcome a 28-point burst to open the game by host Johnstown and fell 49-21 in Licking County League play.

Tanner Parsons got Utica (0-2, 0-2) into the scoring column with a 36-yard touchdown run, Collin McCullough found Clayton Cummins from 28 yards and Heckman capped Utica’s scoring with a 12-yard run in the third quarter.

Also: Centerburg 35, Mantua Crestwood 21

