Mount Vernon mother, daughter plead guilty to income tax evasion

MOUNT VERNON – A Mount Vernon mother and her daughter recently pleaded guilty to income tax evasion, a release issued on the Internal Revenue Service website said.

Theresa R. Gregory and her daughter, Tera L. Gore of Croton, pleaded guilty to five counts of income tax evasion on money earned from marketing agencies, the release said.

Gregory earned $17.4 million from her multi-level marketing businesses from January 2009 through December 2017, the IRS said. She sold products herself and also recruited others to sell them, earnings commission from their sales as well.

Despite those earnings, Gregory went 20 years without voluntarily filing personal income tax returns or paying personal income taxes other than W-2 withholdings, the government said. Since 1993, she has faced audits and collection proceedings from the IRS.

Gregory spent her earnings on cars, cruises, furniture and a $1.1 million second house in Florida, the IRS said.

“As Gregory earned millions of dollars annually, Gregory and Gore worked together to hide Gregory’s income and assets,” the release said.

The mother-daughter team worked together to hide their earnings from the IRS, the agency said. They moved assets from Gregory’s name into Gore’s name.

“Gregory and Gore took these steps so that IRS records would not link the income or assets to Gregory and did so with the intent to evade the payment and assessment of taxes,” the release stated.

Gore was usually the contact with accountants working for the marketing firms. When accountants raised questions about the bookkeeping, she would fire them and hire new firms, the release said. Her mother rewarded her with gifts.

Gregory used profits from the marketing firm to “purchase and subsidize a feed store, and to purchase and subsidize the operation of an equestrian training center and wedding venue that Gore operated,” the IRS said.

Money from the businesses also paid for a private tutor, horse trainers for Gore’s daughter, quarter horse events and custom horse show clothing, the government stated.

“Theresa Gregory and Tera Gore took extensive measures in an effort to hide their income and to defeat their tax liabilities, but the IRS was not fooled, and this degree of trickery, dishonesty and deceit will be punished,” Bryant Jackson, special agent in charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation’s Cincinnati Field Office, said.

Income tax evasion is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, the IRS said.

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews