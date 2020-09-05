Knox County Commissioners approve fully-funded widening of Danville-Amity Road

County Road 14, otherwise known as Danville-Amity Road, is going to be a little wider thanks to $1 million of federal funds through the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The widening of Danville Amity Road will provide paved shoulders from Skyline Drive to South Richards Street at a total estimated project cost of $1,193,000, which is fully funded.

Knox County engineer Cameron Keaton said they’ve been working on the grant application for approximately a year-and-a-half.

The roughly 2.6-mile stretch of road is considered a “high-crash location,” Keaton said; adding that the crashes are not necessarily vehicle-to-vehicle, but cars leaving the roadway.

Keaton estimates that it will take approximately a year-and-a-half to plan. They would like to widen the road to 11-foot lanes from the current 10.5; widen the shoulders; add new pavement markings, striping and additional signage; and clear the brush from near the roadway.

It was one of 15 items approved by the Knox County Commissioners on Sept. 3. They also approved two contracts and a status report for the Martinsburg water project.

Contract B is for well work, a well building and new waterlines from the wells to storage tanks. The contract was awarded to Jamison Well Drilling Inc. for a bid of $292,609. The engineer estimate was for $300,000 after the bidding process was reopened because initial bids were over the original estimate of $243,000.

Central Painting & Sandblasting Inc. won Contract C with a bid of $302,000. The contract calls for painting a 75,000-gallon, multi-elevated storage tank; repairing the cathodic protection and installing a new tank mixing system. The bidding was reopened with an estimate of $336,000 by the engineer’s office after initial bids were over the original estimate of $205,000.

These approvals came after Contract A was approved on Tuesday.

Additionally, the commissioners approved a Critical Infrastructure Community Development Block Grant of $500,000 for the Village of Danville water project, to improve the water pressure for fire lines near the elementary school. The village is contributing the remaining $104,000 of the $604,000 project.

The commissioners also approved a Jail Food Cost Per Meal report by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The total amount was $10,232.08 for 6,822 meals for the month of August, an average cost of $1.36 per meal.

Michael Rich: 740-397-5333 or mrich@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mrichnotwealthy