A note from our publisher

It’s been 30 days since our announcement. We have been collecting feedback from readers and working hard to continually improve the Mount Vernon News and earn your trust as a reliable local news source.

You may have noticed new feature sections in the News. We have set a goal of eight in each edition – dedicated to original reporting on topics ranging from K-12 schools to agriculture to automotive. We’re looking for new ideas for news sections; if you are a reader or advertiser and have one, please email us at the address below.

In addition, we are planning a new Mount Vernon Senior Living section each week that will include (by popular demand) television listings, more obituaries and more local news of interest to seniors. We expect to launch this in October.

Our updated print subscription pricing model will also be rolled out over the next two weeks; it will accommodate the increase in local coverage and reduction in delivery days.

Finally, our new NO PAYWALL website is just a few short weeks away. It promises robust additions to local news, events and sports in real-time, as well as full access to our archives, all for free.

Our goal is three days of print publication by October 2020 and building from there.

Thank you so much again for your patience and continued feedback.

Call us at 740-397-5333 or email story and section ideas to assignments@mountvernonnews.com.

We can’t wait to hear from you.

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews