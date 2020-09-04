FREDERICKTOWN – Scott Allen Gatton of Fredericktown, Ohio, left this temporary home for his eternal home on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. Growing up in Bellville, Ohio, he graduated from Clear Fork High School with the class of 1977. Scott went on to Asbury University where he earned his Bachelor of Social Work degree. Scott had a “pastor’s heart,” which led him to Ashland Theological Seminary, and he completed his Master of Divinity. Scott furthered his education at Case, obtaining his Master of Applied Social Science, which enabled him to obtain his LISW-S licensure.

Scott saw the potential and value in all those in which he encountered, and they felt valued. He was an “emotional first-responder.” Scott’s belief that people are valuable motivated him to begin his work as a social worker in a community mental health setting. In addition, Scott greatly valued education and he served social work students in a supervisory role as they moved toward obtaining their goals. Scott also served as an adjunct professor with Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

Scott was first a follower of Christ, a son, brother, husband, father and last but not least Poppy. Scott is survived by his wife of 37 years, Pam. He is also survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Whitney and Josiah Beougher and their two children, Eisley and Ella. Scott is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Garrett and Lydia and their four children, Azariah, Tirzah, Elia and Haven. Additionally, Scott is survived by his parents, John and Roxanna Gatton; his brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Rebecca Gatton of Minnesota and their children, Hudson, Hannah and Kyle Meinke and Hunter; his brother, Shawn Gatton of Mansfield, Ohio; his sisters, Sabrina Gatton of Columbus and Saresa Gatton and her son Keean; along with many extended family members.

Scott was an avid reader, especially “hiding God’s Word” in his heart. Scott’s life verse was Galatians 2:20. He caught the fly-fishing and fly-tying bug, participating at different times with Land of Legends Fly Fishing Group as well as the Mohican Fly Fishermen. He also enjoyed watching his Cleveland Indians.

Scott loved his family deeply, and when he came into a room, “there’s Poppy” was all anyone could hear.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 5, from 10-11 a.m., with the funeral service to follow at the New Life Community Church, 9955 Mount Gilead Road, Fredericktown, OH 43019. Pastor Andy Smith will be officiating.

The Snyder Funeral Home in Fredericktown is honored to serve the family of Scott Allen Gatton. To view this obituary or leave the family a memory, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

If anyone would like to make a memorial contribution in memory of Scott, TouchPointe.org or warriorbags.org were near and dear to Scott’s heart.