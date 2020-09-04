Scots roll to a big win at Franklin Heights

Jade Disbennett had four goals to lead six other scorers as the Highland girls’ soccer team rolled to a 14-3 win at Franklin Heights in non-league play on Sept. 3 in Columbus.

Emma Hinkle, Izzy Arnett-Tomasek, Jada Mullins and Destiny Carpenter each found the back of the net twice while Cori Milburn and Peyton Carpenter each scored for the Scots.

Boys soccer

Christian Dean stood on his head in goal for Mount Vernon with 18 saves. But host Big Walnut got goals from Caleb Curran and Cody Lumby to knock off the Yellow Jackets 2-1 in non-league action on Sept. 3 in Sunbury.

Erich Rhodebeck tallied the only goal for the Yellow Jackets in the setback.

Also: Franklin Heights 7, Highland 1 on Sept. 2; Wooster 3, Mount Vernon 1, on Sept. 1.

Girls volleyball

Lily Borem had 10 kills, and Laini Crawmer had six aces to lead Utica to its first win of the season, 25-11, 25-13, 25-7, over visiting Zanesville in Licking County League play on Sept. 3.

Bella Ellis had 16 assists and a pair of kills to back Utica.

Newark Catholic defeated Utica 25-11, 25-14, 26-24.

Borem had eight kills, and Georgia Gamble had 13 digs and a pair of aces, but Utica fell in straight sets to Newark Catholic at home in Licking County League play.

Also: Fredericktown defeated East Knox 25-10, 25-10, 25-10 on Sept. 3; Mount Vernon defeated Centerburg 25-14, 25-27, 25-22, 25-20 on Sept. 2; Mount Vernon defeated Mansfield Senior 25-11, 25-6, 25-4 on Sept. 1.

Boys golf

Dalton Hall shot a 38 to lead Centerburg to a 159-197 win over East Knox in Knox Morrow Athletic Conference action on Sept. 3 at Apple Valley Golf Course.

Dallas Cornett and Reed Compton both shot 40s for the Trojans in the win, and Ryan Morton posted a 43 to top the Bulldogs.

Highland 176, Northmor 194

Drew Santo shot a 39 and Emerson Grassbaugh a 40 to lead the Scots to a win over Northmor in KMAC play on Sept. 2 at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Mansfield.

Cross country

Thomas Caputo ran a time of 16:29.17 to best 86 other athletes at the Mount Gilead Invitational on Sept. 2.

Michael Snopik (16:55.96) and Brett Shipman (16:56.09) finished second and third to lead Mount Gilead (28) to a victory in its meet, besting Fredericktown (37), Centerburg (87), Cardington-Lincoln (109) and Marysville (127).

Titus Krabill (fourth, 17:04.45) and Evan France (seventh, 18:08.43) earned Top-10 finishes to back Caputo for the Freddies.

Blake Johnson (12th, 18:59.14) led the Trojans.

Elsa Hoam (20:30.62) finished third and Natalie VanMeter (20:48.29) fifth, but Fredericktown came up short to Mount Gilead in the girls’ meet.

Mount Gilead (28) had four of the Top 7 seven runners to beat out the Freddies (51), Cardington (70), Centerburg (75) and Marysville (129).

Avery Tucker (21:48.97) and Abbi Dickhof (21:50.35) finished eighth and ninth to lead the Trojans.

Girls tennis

The Mount Vernon girls tennis team swept singles competition on its way to a 4-1 win over Mansfield Madison in Ohio Cardinal Conference play on Sept. 1 at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

Justine Hall (6-0, 6-0 over Bailey Webb), Lucy Ogle (6-1, 6-0 over Alexis Thayen) and Marah Staats (6-2, 6-0) over Cheyenne Polen) each picked up singles victories for the Yellow Jackets.

MV doubles team Emma Annett and Leah Gourley defeated the Ram duo of Brooke Hill and Kyleigh Reiter 6-2, 6-2. Molly Clow and Jessie Gourley fell in a three-set marathon to Faith Bremmer and Maci Myers; 4-6, 7-6, 11-9 as the Rams avoided the sweep.

Reynoldsburg 3, Mount Vernon 2

Marah Staats continued her solid season with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Lucy Dunlap. But the Mount Vernon girls tennis fell 3-2 at Reynoldsburg in non-league play Sept. 2.

The doubles team of Molly Clow and Jessie Gourley earned a 6-0, 6-3 win over the Raider team of Era Pavlosvska and River Glover-Oakleaf.

