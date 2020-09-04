HOWARD – Sandra K. “Sis” Mills, 70, of Howard, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.

She was born on Dec. 24, 1949, in Mount Vernon to the late James O. and Betty J. (Mavis) Mills.

Sandra retired in 2015 from East Knox Schools after 28 years as the schools’ custodian. She was an avid East Knox Bulldogs and Ohio State Football fan. Sandra loved the outdoors and camping.

She is survived by her brothers and sisters; Richard (Sheryl) Mills of Port St. Lucia, FL; James (Laura) Mills of Walhonding; Joann Knight of Columbus; Doris (Clarence) Griffith of Howard; Janet (John) Weekley of Mount Vernon; Neil (Sandy) Mills of Howard; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call on Friday, Sept. 4, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Lasater Funeral Home where funeral services will take place at 1 p.m.

Burial will follow in Workman Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to East Knox Athletic Boosters.

To express a condolence with the family, please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com.