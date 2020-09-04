BELLVILLE – Lyle Roger Beveridge, 74, of Bellville, always “pressing on,” finished his earthly race Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in the Hospice Unit at OhioHealth Mansfield due to complications from a stroke he suffered on Aug. 17.

Lyle was born the second son of Edwin and Mary “Weisie” Spayde Beveridge on May 15, 1946, in Mount Vernon. Lyle grew up on Main Street in Butler, where he loved the outdoors. Later, he would frequently reminisce about time spent on the farm across the road with his grandparents, Guy and Ruth Spayde. Lyle attended Butler School and was part of the first class to graduate from Clear Fork High School in 1964. Lyle played basketball, ran cross-country and track, and competed in the state track and cross country meets in 1963.

After high school, Lyle tried his hand at college, attending Ashland College and Bob Jones University. In the fall of 1966, he rode his motorcycle to Moberly, Missouri, to attend Central Christian College of the Bible. There he met the love of his life, Yvonne Hargett, and they married on May 20, 1967.

In the fall of 1967, Lyle enlisted in the Air Force and served as a cargo plane mechanic, stationed in Orlando, Florida; Tachikawa, Japan; and Bangor, Maine. Upon completing his service in 1971, Lyle and Yvonne returned to Des Moines, Iowa, where Lyle worked on the grounds crew for the Des Moines Water Works while obtaining his degree in Horticulture from Des Moines Area Community College.

The pull of the Clear Fork Valley is strong so, soon after completing his degree, Lyle and Yvonne returned to Butler in 1976 and made their home on ‘the hill’ for the next 44 years. Lyle operated Beveridge Landscaping and Chainsaws for five years, cut timber for Reeder Lumber, and was also employed by Hi-Lo Trailer Company. He joined his father and brother in the family insurance business— E.S. Beveridge and Associates Inc.— in 1984. He worked hard to help local employers provide quality health insurance benefits to their employees, and also enjoyed helping retirees understand and make the most of their Medicare benefits.

Lyle was an outdoorsman. He loved upland game hunting (pheasants, quail and grouse) with his Brittany Spaniels and made several trips to Illinois, Iowa and South Dakota. He loved deer hunting. He loved motorcycling, dirt-biking and just messing around in the woods on his farm. If you needed a tree cut down, he could drop it right where you wanted it— most of the time.

Lyle loved a good road trip, especially to the West; by camper, by car, by motorcycle and by train; and he was proud to have visited many of America’s national parks. Glacier and the Grand Canyon were favorites.

Lyle was a runner. About 8 years ago, he learned about cross-training and used that approach to fitness to allow him to reconnect with his love of running. Nearly every Saturday morning found him participating in a 5K somewhere in the state. A highlight for him was running the East Glacier (Montana) half-marathon with Jerry Simon and Bill Miller. Lyle inspired many in their pursuit of fitness goals. He enjoyed being a part of the local running community as well as his fitness family at Dynamic Performance Fitness in Bellville.

Lyle was a servant. His faith in Christ was always evident in every part of his life. He had previously served as a deacon and third and fourth-grade Sunday School teacher at Palmyra Church of Christ. Most recently, he was serving on the Navigation Team and as an Elder and Adult Sunday School teacher at New Life Church of Christ in Bellville, where he was a member. Lyle served for 25 years on the board of Christian Children’s Home of Ohio in Wooster (CCHO), and had also served on the board of the Fredericktown EMS.

With all of that activity, you might wonder when he rested. He found a quirky form of “relaxation and release” as a raucous fan of the Clear Fork Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Lyle is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Yvonne; his children: Jon (Amy) Beveridge of Bellville, Joy (Rich) Chandler of Ontario, and Jana (Luke) Edwards of Delaware; his grandchildren: Jonah Beveridge, Arik Beveridge, Kaylei Chandler, Brax Chandler and Emily Edwards; his brothers: Kyle (Kim) Beveridge of Bellville and Lynn (Denise) Beveridge of Mount Vernon; along with his nephews and nieces. He is also survived by his hunting buddy, mentor and friend, Mr. Jim Gatton of Bellville. And last but not least, he is survived by his running partner and four-footed friend— his golden retriever— Finnegan. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Calling hours will be Thursday, Sept. 3, from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., in the Family Life Center at New Life Church of Christ, 195 W. Durbin Ave. in Bellville. Funeral services, also at New Life Church of Christ, will be Friday, Sept. 4, at 11 a.m., with the family present beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Steve Kistler will officiate. Burial with military honors performed by the Bellville American Legion will follow in Bellville Cemetery.

Memorials in Lyle’s name may be made online to Christian Children’s Home of Ohio (ccho.org/give) or to Central Christian College of the Bible (cccb.edu/give-now).

