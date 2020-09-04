Delphia M. Mechling

MOUNT VERNON – Delphia Marie (Dee) Mechling AKA PollyEster God’s Caring Clown of Mount Vernon, Ohio took her last breath here on earth on September 2, 2020. She was born on June 22, 1946 at Mercy Hospital in Mount Vernon, Ohio to the late Clinton and Margie (Hill) Mechling.

Delphia is survived by her brother, Gary (Ellen) Mechling of Mount Vernon; “adopted” daughter, Diana (Edith Ann); “adopted” mother, Julie; her faithful canine companion, Chewy; two feline friends, Moose and Spanky Marie.

PollyEster is a clown character that Dee created about 30 years ago while she was searching for something her friend Mike do to while interacting with other people. Mike picked Sleepy Dreams as his clown character. Delphia served adults with special needs through her business, Sleepy Cupcake. She taught her friends with Disabilities Christian clowning to go out and talk to others about God.

PollyEster was a member of Pleasant Grove Church of Christ in Mount Gilead, Ohio. She attended Bible College, was the Mayor of Clown Town and served on many Mission trips. PollyEster was always up for an adventure. She would say Road Trip and everyone that wanted to would pile into the car and you never knew where you were going until you got there.

She was loved by many friends, but those that were the nearest to her heart were her VIP family. Cupcake, Pickles, Meatball, Kit-Kat, Pinky-D, and MattMan. Although we will miss her she is in a better place. Fly High PollyEster and we will see you on the other side.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 10-11 am with a service starting at 11:00 am at the Central Christian Church; 17833 Gambier Rd, Mt Vernon, OH 43050.

To view this obituary or leave the family a memory, visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Delphia Marie Mechling.