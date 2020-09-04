NEWARK – A funeral service celebrating the life of Charles H. Simcox, age 80, of Newark, will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral and Cremation Service with Pastor Wes Humble officiating. Inurnment with military honors will take place at Newark Memorial Gardens at a late date.

Charles passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Newark Care and Rehabilitation. He was born June 9, 1940, in Logan, Ohio to the late Harry J. and Thelma L. (Davis) Simcox.

Charles was very active and enjoyed camping, square dancing, and riding motorcycles. He frequently rode his bicycle and played basketball with his grandchildren, who affectionately called him “Gramps”. Charles was one to spoil his grandchildren with treats, candy and even a few dollars here and there. He proudly represented his country by serving in the United States Navy.

He was an avid fan of college and professional basketball and met with his close friends daily at the McDonald’s in Mount Vernon on Route 13.

He is survived by his daughter, Mari A. (Gary) Church of Newark; two brothers, Robert (Marti) Simcox and Marvin Simcox; six grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James B. “Jimmy” Simcox (1996); and a sister and brother-in-law, Marvin and Phyllis (Simcox) Sweazy.

Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, September 8, (3-4 p.m.) at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 N. Fifth Street, Newark.

Memorial contributions may be made in Charles’ name to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43205.

The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta Stickle is assisting the family with arrangements.

