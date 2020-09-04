MOUNT VERNON – Betty Jeanne Lunsford, 90, of Austin, Texas; formerly of Fulton, Maryland; and Mount Vernon, Ohio; passed away on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 30, 2020; with her daughter at her bedside. She was born on April 17, 1930, in Winesburg, Ohio; to the late Orris S. and Blanche H. (Bair) Hostetler.

Betty was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and taught first grade for over 35 years for the SDA Church. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, collecting antiques and growing chrysanthemums in her greenhouse. She was a judge for the National Chrysanthemum Society.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Brenda K. Lunsford of Austin, Texas; her son, Gary D. Lunsford of Laurel, Maryland; grandchildren David and Krista Jensen of Texas, and Christopher and Michael Lunsford of Maryland; great-grandchildren Taylor, Javen and Hunter Lunsford, and Presli and Bristol Jensen; sisters, Marlene Gilleroth of Texas and Cheryl Ingersoll of Tennessee; and other nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Lunsford, on Dec. 1, 2017.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, in Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens, where Betty will be laid to rest beside her husband Dale and her parents. Pastor Lou Toscano will be officiating.

To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Betty Jeanne Lunsford.