Martinsburg water project contract approved by commissioners

MOUNT VERNON – The Knox County Board of Commissioners approved four items in its Sept. 1 meeting, including two regarding the Martinsburg Water Project.

The first item was the water project for Contract A with Core & Main LP, which the commissioners approved by a 3-0 vote.

The commissioners estimated a cost of $97,000 for water meters; Core & Main won with a bid of $66,166.16.

The second item was a notice to allow Core & Main to begin work on the contract, which was also approved by a 3-0 vote.

There are a total of three contracts for the Martinsburg Water Project, with two left to be approved.

Contract B is for construction of new water wells, a well building and new waterlines from the wells to storage tanks. The contract will need to be rebid after original bids were well over the commissioners’ estimate of $243,000. The estimate is now $300,000.

Contract C involves the painting of a 75,000-gallon, multi-elevated water storage tank; repairs to the cathodic protection and installation of a new tank mixing system.

The commissioners raised the estimate to $336,000 after originally estimating the cost at $205,000.

The Martinsburg water system was two wells, a 75,000-gallon storage tank and water meters when it was constructed in 1982. A main well pump failed in April 2018, causing a water outage. The Ohio EPA said the water capacity was insufficient and that a new well with a capacity of at least 30 gallons per minute was needed for the village of about 260 residents, the Mount Vernon News reported in December 2019.

Additionally, the commissioners unanimously approved an agreement with Quadient for a postage meter machine that will be shared by the Knox County Board of Elections and Veterans Services. The estimated split cost is $200 per month.

The commissioners also authorized the purchase of four Ford Explorers for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office with a 3-0 vote. Ford Explorers cost $35-37,000 each when fully equipped and with all safety equipment.

The commissioners discussed a $500,000 grant to the Village of Danville for water lines near Danville Elementary School to increase the water pressure for the fire department.

Michael Rich: 740-397-5333 or mrich@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mrichnotwealthy