Scott Gatton

FREDERICKTOWN – Scott Allen Gatton of Fredericktown, Ohio, left this temporary home for his eternal home on August 31, 2020.

Growing up in Bellville, Ohio, he graduated from Clear Fork High School with the class of 1977. Scott went on to Asbury University where he earned his Bachelor of Social Work degree. Scott had a “pastor’s heart” which led him to Ashland Theological Seminary, and he completed his Master of Divinity. Scott furthered his education at Case, obtaining his Master of Applied Social Science, which enabled him to obtain his LISW-S licensure. Scott saw the potential and value in all those in which he encountered, and they felt valued. He was an “emotional first-responder”. Scott’s belief that people are valuable motivated him to begin his work as a social worker in a community mental health setting. In addition, Scott greatly valued education and he served social work students in a supervisory role as they moved towards obtaining their goals. Scott also served as an adjunct professor with Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

Scott was first a follower of Christ, son, brother, husband, father and last but not least Poppy. Scott is survived by his wife, of 37 years, Pam. Scott is survived by his daughter and son in law, Whitney and Josiah Beougher and their two children, Eisley and Ella. Scott is also survived by his son and daughter in law, Garrett and Lydia and their four children, Azariah, Tirzah, Elia, and Haven. Scott is survived by his parents, John and Roxanna Gatton, brother and sister in law, Steve and Rebecca Gatton of Minnesota and their children, Hudson, Hannah and Kyle Meinke, and Hunter; his brother, Shawn Gatton of Mansfield, Ohio; Sister, Sabrina Gatton of Columbus; and his sister, Saresa Gatton and her son Keean; and many extended family members.

Scott was an avid reader, especially “hiding God’s Word” in his heart. Scott’s life verse was Galatians 2:20. He caught the fly fishing and fly-tying bug, participating at different times with Land of Legends Fly Fishing Group as well as the Mohican Fly Fishermen. Scott enjoyed watching his Cleveland Indians. Scott loved his family deeply, and when he came into a room, “there’s Poppy” was all anyone could hear.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10 a.m. -11 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at the New Life Community Church; 9955 Mount Gilead Road, Fredericktown, Ohio 43019 with Pastor Andy Smith officiating.

If anyone would like to make a memorial contribution in memory of Scott, TouchPointe.org or warriorbags.org were near and dear to Scott’s heart.