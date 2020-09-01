Mary Dilley

FLEMINGSBURG, KY – Mary S. Dilley, age 81, of Flemingsburg, KY formerly of Mount Vernon, passed away peacefully at her home. She was born October 16, 1938 in Grayson, Kentucky to James B. and Erie (Flannery) Skirvin.

Mary was a member of the Mulberry Street United Methodist Church. She was a funeral director and co-owner, along with her husband Pete Dilley, of the Harris-Dilley Funeral Home in Bladensburg and North-Dilley Funeral Home in Mount Vernon. She was a former member of the Soroptimist Club of Mount Vernon and Knox County, Glenwood Chapter #303 OES. She was actively involved with various other community organizations for many years.

She is survived by her two daughters; Becky (Mike) Boyd of Flemingsburg, KY and Anne (Chris) Powers of Foley, Alabama; five grandchildren: Sarah Boyd, Mandy (Riley) Hall, Rachel Boyd, Jacob Boyd, and Alex Powers; one brother James Skirvin of Hermitage, TN; brother and sister in law Dick and Ann Dilley of Mount Vernon, Maine, niece Jennie Dilley of New Hampshire and nephew Nathan Skirvin of Tennessee.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband John T. ‘Pete” Dilley in 2014.

Friends may call at the Lasater Funeral Home on Wednesday from 10:00-11:00 AM, where the funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM with Pastor Ben McKinstry officiating. Burial will follow in Bladensburg Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

