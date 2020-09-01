MOUNT VERNON – Mark Troy Hagelbarger, 54, of Mount Vernon, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Knox Community Hospital, in Mount Vernon.

Mark was born Nov. 8, 1965, at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska, to John and Alice (Holdsworth) Hagelbarger.

Mark graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1988. He enjoyed playing soccer, flag football, basketball, bowling, and watching TV. He was a member of the Central Christian Church.

Mark will be deeply missed by his parents of Mount Vernon; sisters, Sandra (Dave) Maruna of Medina, Lea-Ann (Mark) Sanchez of California, and Stephannie (Russell) Thomas of Arizona; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mark was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Friends may call Friday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Mount Vernon Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Ken Springer officiating. Burial will be at Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.