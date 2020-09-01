MOUNT VERNON – Margaret “Peggy” Hoyer James passed away on Aug. 28, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio, surrounded by family and love.

Peggy was born on November 19, 1948, in Columbus, Ohio, to William B. and Ann A. Hoyer.

Raised in Bexley, Ohio, Peggy attended Columbus School for Girls and Bexley High School (Class of 1966). She went on to study at Hanover College in Indiana, studied abroad in Mexico City for one year, and finished her degree at THE Ohio State University.

Peggy taught 6th grade at Tremont Elementary in Upper Arlington and Mount Vernon, substitute taught at Columbus School for Girls and Bexley Schools, and tutored many students privately after retiring to stay home with her daughter. She was a natural and gifted educator, using her talents often to help her daughter (and later, granddaughter) excel in school.

Peggy married Leno “Lenny” B. James on August 25, 1972, and they enjoyed 48 wonderful years of marriage together. They have one daughter and one granddaughter with whom they attended countless Buckeye games and traveled the world.

Peggy (who was known to her granddaughter as “Gammy”) was devoted to family and philanthropy above all else. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta (at Hanover and OSU), TWIG 88, Junior League of Columbus, Childhood League Board 9, St. Alban’s Wise Women, and the Bexley Celebrations Association.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her father-in-law Robert W. James.

Peggy is survived by her husband, daughter Jennifer (David Baas), granddaughter Daisy, brothers William E. Hoyer (Barbara) and James A. Hoyer (Susan), mother-in-law Marthamae James, and many other treasured members of the extended family.

Peggy was a lifelong member of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Bexley, where she was known well for chairing and assisting with their yearly rummage sale.

Peggy was a fun-loving, sparkling, witty woman who loved OSU football, sudoku, puzzles, SnapChat, anything and everything Christmas related, TAB soda, Lakeside on Lake Erie, and her family. She was truly the light of their lives.

ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO SCHOEDINGER FUNERAL HOME. A private service will be held for immediate family members, and a larger, public memorial will be announced at a later, post-COVID date. Her family is very much looking forward to celebrating her life with all of you as soon as it is safe.

Contributions can be made to St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 333 S. Drexel Ave., Bexley, OH 43209, where they will distribute any donations to organizations in need, Children’s Hospital, or a charity of your choice. To leave online condolences or share a memory, visit www.Schoedinger.com.