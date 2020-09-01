CENTERBURG – Geoffrey L. Mapes, formerly of Centerburg, died Aug. 28, 2020, at his home in Minnesota. He graduated from Centerburg High School in 1970 and Otterbein College in 1974.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma, son, Joshua, and parents, Robert and Esther Mapes.

He is survived by his sister, Becky Mapes-Evans and brother-in-law, Edward Evans of Minnesota; niece, Jacqueline Evans of New Jersey; and uncle, Owen Van Winkle of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Burial will be in Eastview Cemetery at a later date.