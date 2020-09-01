Fall ball roundup: Elevated Hearing’s late score downs Absolute Love

MOUNT VERNON GIRLS SOFTBALL LEAGUE

Elevated Hearing 12, Absolute Love 11 (5)

Aubrey Thompson, Lexi Horlacher and Peyton Burnside had three hits apiece to lead Elevated Hearing to a 12-11 victory in five innings over Absolute Love at Memorial Park on Aug. 26.

Burnside did her damage with a triple, double and single; and Thompson and Horlacher had two singles and a double apiece for Elevated Hearing, which won with a run in the bottom of the fifth.

Paislee Fairall and Mylee Fairall had four hits apiece to lead Absolute Love, which pounded out 23 hits in the setback.

Real Living Home Team 10, Straight A Signs 3 (4)

Halie Mull struck out six batters to lead Real Living Home Team to a 10-3 victory over Straight A Signs in four innings at Memorial Park on Aug. 27.

Kiersten Mills had a pair of hits to lead Real Living, which scored three runs in each of the first three innings.

Wigal Orthodontics 10, Seavolt’s Studios 6

Wigal Orthodontics scored six runs in the third inning, then held off a late rally to down Seavolt’s Studios 10-6 at Memorial Park on Aug. 27.

Madelyn Tocheff and Anna Daubert each homered and added another hit to pace Wigal. Ava Moore also had two hits and Tiona Over struck out eight in the circle for Wigal.

Macy Costamire had two hits and Kat Joslin struck out two in the circle to lead Seavolt’s.

Also: Park National Bank 5, Ariel 4 (4)

KNOX COUNTY BASEBALL BABE RUTH FALL BALL LEAGUE

Jobes Insurance 17, Shoemaker Roofing 6 (5)

Jobes Insurance rallied for 14 runs over its final three at-bats to overcome an early deficit to beat Shoemaker Roofing 17-6 in five innings on Aug. 22.

James Hurlow had three hits, scored three times and drove in three runs to lead Jobes.

Jacob Morrison had a hit and two RBIs to lead Shoemaker in the setback.

CES 15, Amvets Post 95 3 (5)

Carder Wasem and Dyer Williams were perfect at the plate to lead CES to a 15-3, five-inning victory over Amvets Post 95 on Aug. 22.

Wasem had two hits and a walk, scored three runs and drove in two in three plate appearances. Williams also had two hits and a walk and scored twice in three plate appearances. He drove in one run.

Zach Jagger allowed no hits, walked one and hit a batter, while notching five strikeouts over three scoreless innings to pick up the win for CES.

Clay Bristow had a double and drove in one run to lead Amvets.

Details Auto Care 25, CES 1 (5)

Zach Mullins, Logan Trace and Ty Adams combined to drive in 15 runs to lead Details Auto Care to a lopsided win over CES on Aug. 24.

Mullins had three hits and a walk, drove in six runs and scored three times in four plate appearances. Trace had three hits, all doubles, a walk and drove in four runs in three plate appearances. Adams drove in five runs on two hits and two walks and scored four times in four plate appearances for Details.

Trace (two innings) and Marcus Bradley (two innings) struck out four batters each on the mound.

Nolan Laslo had a hit and a walk to lead CES.

Also: Details Auto Care 15, Amvets Post 95 1 (5) on Aug. 27.

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews