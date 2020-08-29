Two with ties to Mount Vernon arrested in shooting death of man in Guernsey County

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Guernsey County Aug. 23, the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Department said.

Katelyn Marie Null, 27, of Mount Vernon, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and complicity to commit murder in connection with the shooting death of Alexander Anderson, 29, on Sunday morning, authorities said in a release issued on the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office website. Both charges are first-degree felonies. Null was arrested late Sunday afternoon and remains in jail.

Jacob Harper, who is wanted for Anderson’s murder, was arrested in West Virginia Wednesday and is awaiting extradition back to Ohio, a second Sheriff’s Department release said.

“The West Virginia branch of The U.S. Marshal’s Service took Harper into custody shortly after 1:00 p.m.,” the release said. “Harper was taken into custody without incident and now awaits extradition back to Guernsey County. Investigators said that Harper had altered his hair color in an apparent attempt to change his appearance.”

Members of the Guernsey County Special Response Team and detectives executed a “high risk” search warrant of Harper’s residence Tuesday evening, the Sheriff’s Department said. Harper was not there, but investigators collected evidence at the scene.

Investigators are still looking for Joshua W. Jackson, 30, of Urichsville who is described as a “person of interest” in the case, the release stated. Sheriff Jeffrey Paden urged citizens to call 911 or their local law enforcement immediately if they have information on Jackson, who should be considered as “armed and dangerous.”

At 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 23, the Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from a woman reporting that her friend had been shot, a release issued on the WBNS-10 website said. The shooting occurred as the woman and her friend were attempting to flag down help after their vehicle had broken down.

The woman who called was not familiar with the area and could not give dispatchers the name of the road. Dispatchers were able to use GPS coordinates to direct deputies to the scene.

“Deputies located a male, later identified as Alexander Anderson, age 29, of Newark, lying in the roadway unresponsive with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds,” the WBNS release stated.

