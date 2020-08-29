Roundup: Hickman scores four touchdowns to lead Pirates over Scots

Kadin Johnson hooked up with Landon Remmert for a 26-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter to give Highland the lead. But Nate Hickman tossed three touchdown passes and rushed for another as host Cardington-Lincoln rolled to a 30-14 win over Highland in KMAC play Friday night.

Week 1 Scoreboard: Centerburg 41 – Danville 0 (FINAL)

Lucas 18 – Clear Fork 15 (FINAL)

Hickman finished 20-for-33 for 218 yards and added 38 yards on the ground on 21 carries to lead the Pirates.

Trey Brininger was Hickman’s main target, hauling in eight passes for 105 yards and two scores.

Remmert caught five balls for 59 yards and two scores and Wyatt Hornsby recorded 10 tackles to lead the Scots.

Northmor 34, Grandview Heights 0

Max Lower rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns and Marcus Cortez added a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown to lead host Northmor to a non-league win over Grandview Heights on Friday night.

Cortez went 6-for-8 for 52 yards through the air and added 60 yards on seven carries. Both of his touchdowns came in the first quarter to help the Golden Knights build a 22-0 lead.

Jackets have to wait a little longer

Mount Vernon’s opening game at Lexington made it most of the way through the first quarter before Mother Nature took over. The game was called off for the night with the Yellow Jackets clinging to a 6-0 lead with 1:26 remaining in the first quarter.

Play will resume at 5 p.m. today with the same ticket policy as fans are limited to players’ families.

East Knox and Fredericktown also suspended

Mother Nature reigned supreme in Fredericktown as well as the Freddies were locked in a 7-7 tie with East Knox with 2:49 left in the second quarter before lightning put a halt to the game.

The Bulldogs and Freddies will resume play at 4 p.m. today.

Also: Heath 60, Utica 6

