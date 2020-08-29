ROUND UP: Highland edges Centerburg in second KMAC golf tourney

Fredericktown’s Will Streby fired a 77 to win top honors at the second Knox Morrow Athletic Conference golf tournament Thursday afternoon at Apple Valley Golf Course in Howard.

Highland (340) took first place as a team behind a pair of 84s by Drew Santo and Owen Mott, an 85 by Luke Cain and an 87 by Emerson Grassbaugh to edge Centerburg by four strokes.

Dalton Hall shot an 81 to lead the Trojans (344), who won the first KMAC event. Reed Compton fired an 86, followed by Levi Houck (88) and Dallas Cornett (89).

Streby’s effort led the Freddies (363) to another third-place finish. He was backed by Ian Muka (87) and Alex Spaulding (91).

Grant Bentley (85) led Northmor (406) to a fourth-place finish, Ryan Morton (88) helped East Knox (416) finish fifth and Cardington (456) came in sixth.

Steven Street shot an 87, though Mount Gilead did not score as a team.

From Wednesday:

Centerburg 168, Highland 173, Cardington 234

Hall of Centerburg and Mott each shot 40 to lead their teams in a tri-match Wednesday at Wyandot Golf Course.

Girls golf

Amaiah Gammell shot a 39 to earn top honors, leading the Centerburg girls golf team to a 197-213 victory over Marion Elgin Thursday at Green Acres Golf Course in Marion.

Ella Paul shot a 50, Melanie McLoughlin followed with a 53 and Somi Bright rounded out the Trojan scorers with a 55.

Ashley Watkins led the Comets with a 48, followed by Grace Carmichael (53), Livy Carpenter (56) and Kylie Rhodes (56).

From Wednesday

Clear Fork 203, Centerburg 205, Licking Valley 217, Big Walnut 219

Gammell earned top honors with a 46, but the Centerburg girls golf team came up a couple of strokes short, falling to Clear Fork in a quad at Wyandot Golf Course.

Somi Bright turned in a round of 48, followed by Paul (55) and Melanie McLoughlin (56) to give the Trojans a total of 205.

Hannah Blakesley (47) and Brook Beer (48) led the Colts to the top spot with a 203 series over Licking Valley (217) and Big Walnut (219).

Also: Johnstown Northridge def. Utica 25-17, 26-24, 25-17

Volleyball

Four players finished in double figures in digs, but the Centerburg volleyball team came up short in 25-21, 20-25, 25-18, 25-23 loss to Northmor to open KMAC play Thursday in Centerburg.

Savannah Dehart had 13 digs, Taylor Scowden had 12 and Kiley Schaeferle and Stella Weisbond had 11 apiece for the Trojans.

Scowden led Centerburg with eight kills and four blocks and Kennedi Glenn dished out 18 assists.

From Wednesday

Clear Fork def. Fredericktown 25-16, 28-26, 22-25, 19-25, 15-8

Fredericktown came back from a two-set deficit to force a fifth set, but ran out of gas and fell to Clear Fork in non-league play Wednesday night in Fredericktown.

Lindsey Boeshart had 11 kills and 18 digs to lead the Freddies in the setback.

Bouton added nine kills and led with three blocks and an assisted block and tied Summer Weller for the lead with four aces.

Lainey Partington added 13 digs Grace Sipes chipped in eight kills for Fredericktown.

From Tuesday

Delaware Christian def. Centerburg 25-10, 17-25, 25-14, 25-20

Stella Weisbrod and Taylor Scowden had 15 digs apiece and Kennedi Glenn dished out 15 assists, but Centerburg fell to Delaware Christian in four sets in non-league play Tuesday in Centerburg.

Weisbond and Scowden led with seven kills apiece and Gwyn Sands added five kills and four blocks. Weisbond dished out seven assists and Scowden had three blocks for the Trojans in the setback.

Also: Danville def. Crestline 25-11, 25-12, 25-18

Girls tennis

Justine Hull and Marah Staats each tallied victories in singles action, but the Mount Vernon girls tennis team lost a heartbreaker at Jonathan Alder, 3-2 Tuesday evening in Plain City.

Hull earned a straight-set victory over Georgie Wheeler, 6-4, 6-2 in the first singles matchup and Staats beat Brooklyn Banks 6-1, 6-2 in the third singles game to pick up the Yellow Jackets’ two points.

MV’s Lucy Ogle hung tough, but fell 7-6 (5), 4-6 to Chloe Stevens in the second singles matchup.

Abigail Watkins and Eliza Watkins earned a 6-0, 6-0 win over Emma Annett and Anna Dinnen to pull the Pioneers even before Molly Stevens and Lauren Fried sealed the victory with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Molly Clow and Jessie Gourley in doubles action.

Boys soccer

Thirteen different players tallied goals to lead the Mount Vernon boys soccer team to a lopsided 13-0 win at Heath in non-league play Thursday.

Christian Dean had two saves to notch the shutout for the Yellow Jackets, who outshot the Bulldogs 28-2.

From Tuesday

Johnstown 2, Mount Vernon 0

Dean stopped 13 shots in goal, but the Mount Vernon fell 2-0 at Johnstown Tuesday night.

Mason Starkey and Seth Scarberry each tallied goals, while Mason Cannon made four saves in goal for the Johnnies in the non-league victory.

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews