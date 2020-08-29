Pirates handle Fredericktown Freddies in KMAC opener

FREDERICKTOWN – Don’t let the ball hit the floor. It’s a simple approach that’s easier as a concept, but more difficult in practice.

Yet, the Cardington-Lincoln volleyball team had three different players put up double figures in digs to help the Pirates roll to a straight-set 25-13, 25-23, 25-19 victory at Fredericktown Freddies to open Knox Morrow Athletic Conference play on Thursday.

“We don’t let the ball hit the floor,” Cardington coach Ryan Treese said. “We never let the ball hit the floor without somebody diving on the ground. We finished a lot of plays that were not great. This is my third year at Cardington and we communicate better than any team I’ve coached.”

Libero Cadie Long had 16 digs, Audrey Brininger added 15 and Liz Long 11 as the Pirates (2-0, 1-0) kept the ball off the floor.

Kyleigh Bonnette had 30 assists to move her within 27 of 2,000 for her career at Cardington.

The Pirate’s win snapped a five-game losing to the Freddies (1-2, 0-1).

Cardington set the tone early with a 9-1 start to cruise to an easy win in the first set.

The Freddies started strong in each of the next two sets, including a 5-1 lead early in the second, but they couldn’t sustain the momentum.

That improvement, however, gives first-year coach Tami Vaughn hope for the rest of the season.

“I think we have a lot of skill,” Vaughn said. “We just have to get it all together at the same time. I think we’re going to be a force to be reckoned with come the end of the season. They might see a whole different team.”

Brininger had 13 kills, Izzy Wickline had four blocks and assisted on four others and Liz Long, Cadie Long and Maddie Linkous each served up three aces for the Pirates.

Lindsey Boeshart had 12 kills and 17 digs, Lainey Partington had 23 digs, Katie Mull had 11 assists to lead the Freddies, who have dropped two straight games after giving Vaughn her first career victory in a straight-set win at Utica on Aug. 22.

“It is disappointing, but we are an inexperienced varsity volleyball team and the girls improve every day,” Vaughn said. “Team chemistry, team bonding — we’re doing a lot of things to improve that.”

Fredericktown’s Audrey Bouton had two blocks and assisted on five others and added a couple of aces.

Vaughn was happy with the play of senior Summer Weller, who tied for the team lead with two aces.

“We didn’t have terrific sets tonight, but (Weller) did a terrific job every place she played,” Vaughn said. “She was the only senior out there most of the time and did a good job for us.”

Next up, Cardington resumes play at home against Norwalk on Saturday at 11 a.m. Fredericktown is off until Thursday when it hosts East Knox in league play, beginning at 7 p.m.

