Lifepoint Church in Mount Vernon restarts unique Bible study meetings

MOUNT VERNON – Lifepoint Church, located at 110 E. Vine St. in Mount Vernon, will restart its unique Bible study meetings on Sunday, Sept. 13.

The Southern Baptist-affiliated church has three other area campuses in addition to Mount Vernon: Delaware, Lewis Center and Westerville. The church seeks to have people from all walks draw life from God and point others to Him, hence the name Lifepoint.

The church will renew its Lifegroup Bible studies amid the tumultuous landscape caused by the COVID-19 crisis. The Lifegroups will endeavor to bring a sense of connectivity and peace to not only the people who attend the church, but also to the wider community of people in Knox County, whom they hope will be inspired to join in.

For Lifepoint Church, the Lifepoint Bible study groups are all about connecting the church members to each other and to Jesus Christ. Without the necessity of Christ, the gatherings would be merely social. While one goal of the church is to connect its members in a social and eventful manner, it also wants the people who attend the Bible studies to connect with Jesus Christ and develop a personal relationship with Him.

Lifepoint strives to have people connect through their Bible meetings in order for them to also have an impact on the wider community. The meetings range in theme from focusing on a specific part of the Bible to reading the entire New Testament. But the common thread is learning how to become better disciples of Jesus to the world.

“Most of our Lifegroups meet in the homes of our members,” Bryan Wolf, community life pastor at the Mount Vernon campus, told the Mount Vernon News. “Some of them connect in a local restaurant/coffee shop and some meet in our church building. Each Lifegroup determines its own regular meeting time and day. We have group meetings at different hours almost every day of the week.”

The average size of a typical Lifegroup is approximately 10 adults, but the church is hoping to expand group sizes to fit any increased demand that might occur. Each Lifegroup term lasts approximately 12-14 weeks, with 90-minute weekly sessions held on a group’s designated day.

There is no doubt that the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the community of Knox County and the entire world. The Lifegroups at Lifepoint exist to give people peace through Jesus Christ in these uncertain times. Whatever stage a person may be in on their spiritual journey, the people of Lifepoint Church and their community-connecting Lifegroups will be there to help them along with whatever might come next for them. That next step could be in the form of learning more about Jesus or even accepting Him as Lord and Savior.

“Lifegroups exist to help people connect and take the next step in their spiritual journey,” Wolf told the News. “Lifegroups are the context for us to take the time to know and encourage one another.”

