Knox County commissioners open bids for Martinsburg water project

MOUNT VERNON – Knox County commissioners met this week on Tuesday and Thursday mornings to approve various contracts and open bids for a water tower project in Martinsburg.

On Tuesday, the Commissioners were slated to meet with Kim Horn, director of the Knox County Board of Elections. That meeting was canceled and rescheduled for September 3, 2020.

Other items on Tuesday’s agenda included approving a five-year contract with the Knox County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

On Thursday, the commissioners opened bids for the Martinsburg Water Project. These bids included the construction of a supply well, building and new water lines. A second project is for the painting of the water storage tank and installation of a tank mixing system.

The projects were delayed due to over-bidding in April. Core & Main will be installing 110 meters in the southeast Knox County village.

Commissioner Bill Pursel opened the three bids for the first project: HAD Inc. submitted a $309,809 bid; Jameson Well Drilling bid $292,609 and Bogner Construction Company bid $309,366.

There were four bids opened for the second project: McGuire Iron bid $381,802; L.C. United Painting bid $429,000; Central Painting and Sand Blasting submitted a bid of $302,000 and D&M Painting Corp. bid $294,300.

“Looks like we got some good bids, which is really positive,” Amy Shocken of Community Development Consultants of Ohio said.

The commissioners also approved a contract with Knox Area Transit and Knox County Jobs and Family Services to provide transportation for the Salvation Army After School program.

Additionally, the commissioners approved a jail contract with the city of Shelby Police Department to house prisoners as an as-needed alternate facility. The rate would be $50 per day.

“I can’t remember ever having one [a contract] with them [Shelby],” Knox County Commissioner Teresa Bemiller said.

A utility permit was approved as the last item of business. Pike Telecom will install service lines in the area of Johnson Avenue, Columbus Road and Parrott Street.

The commissioners did go into executive session with representatives of Knox Public Health, but no decision was made.

Later in the day on Thursday, the Commissioners had a tour of New Hope Industries, located at 12200 Upper Fredericktown Road.

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison