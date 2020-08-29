Johnson does a little bit of everything in Trojans big win

DANVILLE – Sophomore Tyler Johnson did just about everything for the Centerburg football team. He scored two touchdowns on the ground, added a third as a receiver and an interception on defense to lead the Trojans to a lopsided 41-0 win at Danville on Friday night.

Week 1 Scoreboard: Centerburg 41 – Danville 0 (FINAL)

Lucas 18 – Clear Fork 15 (FINAL)

Cardington 30 – Highland 14… Posted by Mount Vernon News on Friday, August 28, 2020

Johnson jump-started the Centerburg offense as a change-of-pace quarterback, replacing starter Jack Gregory on the first series of the second quarter. Johnson carried the ball three times for 28 yards, capping the drive with an 11-yard for a touchdown to give the Trojans a 14-0 lead with 8:42 remaining in the first half.

“The guys up front are so hard-working,” Johnson said. “Every day, they come in and bust their butts. I just … give all the credit to them.”

He caught a perfectly placed over-the-shoulder 31-yard touchdown pass on the right sideline from Gregory to extend the Trojan lead to 26-0 early in the third quarter.

Johnson capped his big day with a 50-yard interception return off a deflected ball and turned it into an 11-yard touchdown run two plays later.

All told, Johnson finished with 81 yards and two scores on eight carries on the ground and caught three passes for 55 yards.

“He’s a great young player,” Centerburg coach Andy Colella said. “He’s so versatile – he’s our punter, we had him in at quarterback, he’s a receiver as well and we give him some touches handing him the ball as well. He’s a pretty special young kid.”

Gregory finished 10 of 15 for 213 yards and two scores, John Sheasby added 46 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries on the ground and Gavin Wilson had two catches for 41 yards on offense and an interception on defense.

“We give them pizza parties if they get shutouts,” Colella said. “We didn’t get one last year. We came close a couple of times. But it’s great for our kids (to get it done tonight) and what they’ve been through this year … just to give them a good feeling and have a little bit of fun. If we play like that this year, we’re going to give ourselves a chance.”

“It feels great,” Johnson said. “We haven’t had one in a while. I’m so happy to be a part of that and be able to contribute.”

Max Payne completed his first three passes of the game to Kaiden Colopy as Danville moved as far as the Centerburg 24 yard line before the drive stalled. The Blue Devils turned it over on downs and never got closer to the end zone.

Payne went 9-for-21 for 65 yards and two interceptions and Colopy hauled in seven passes for 47 yards.

“Yeah, (Centerburg) had great athletes, but we just didn’t execute,” Danville coach Cameron Smith said. “They got some pressure, even without sending an actual blitz. They were getting through and getting in gaps and causing havoc behind the line of scrimmage. We have to sustain blocks at the line of scrimmage if we want to move the ball.”

Next up, Centerburg travels to Crestwood in a non-league game Friday at 7 p.m. after its game at Mount Gilead was canceled. Danville will try to get Smith his first win at Cardington-Lincoln in KMAC play, also Friday at 7 p.m.

