MVPD executes search warrant on McKenzie Street home

From the Mount Vernon Police Department

MOUNT VERNON – On August 28, 2020, The Mount Vernon Police Department Emergency Service Unit executed a search warrant at a South McKenzie Street residence. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing investigation being conducted by detectives from The Knox County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of detectives from the Mount Vernon Police Department.

Mount Vernon resident Dusten Bell, 37, was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant and transported to the Knox County Jail.

During the subsequent search of the residence, detectives were able to seize drugs, money, and drug abuse instruments.

The investigation is ongoing.

