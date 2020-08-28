CITY OF MOUNT VERNON: Water Utility Shutoffs Resume September 9, 2020

City of Mount Vernon issued the following announcement on August 25.

Water shut-offs will resume Wednesday, September 9, 2020. To avoid shut-off, all delinquent payments must be received by the Water Billing Office no later than Tuesday, September 8, 2020, or a payment plan must be established.

If a customer owes $200 or less, payment must be made in full to avoid shutoff. Customers who owe more than $200 can contact the Water Billing Office at 740-393-9504 to set up a payment plan. Minimum first payment on a payment plan will be $200.

The customer will be assessed a $40.00 non-payment fee that must also be paid before service can be re-established. At this time payments can only be made through the Night Drop Box at 3 N. Gay Street, or through the online payment center at mountvernonohio.org.

If water service is disconnected, the customer will need to call the Water Office at 740-393-9504 after making payment to have water service restored. Failure to include the $40.00 non-payment fee or notify the office of payment will delay water restoration.

