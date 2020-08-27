William E. Frazier

PONCE INLET, FL – Bill Frazier, 82, died August 20, 2020, in Ormond Beach, Florida.

He grew up in Fredericktown, where he was an outstanding four-sport athlete (football, basketball, baseball and track). He attended and graduated from Muskingum College, there earning Hall of Fame honors for starring in three varsity sports. He coached football at Barnesville, Bellville, Clear Fork, and Mansfield Malabar high schools and finished his career as superintendent of schools in Garrettsville, Ohio.

Bill is survived by his wife Pattie, daughters Ronnie Goss, Kara Peace (Dan), and Jami Hudak (Steve), seven grandchildren, and brothers Tom (Becky) of Concord, OH and Chuck (Lynn) of Gainesville, FL. Condolences or memorable moments may be sent to frazier@ufl.edu or beckyfrazier@msn.com.

Contributions “in memory of Bill Frazier” may be made to the Fredericktown – FHS Alumni Scholarship Fund, Knox County Foundation, P.O. Box 309, Mount Vernon, OH 43050-0309, or to The Clear Fork Valley Foundation, P.O. Box 533, Bellville, OH 44813 (or https://cfvf.org/contribute/).