Mount Vernon football will play at Lexington after all

MOUNT VERNON – The Mount Vernon football team will open its season at Lexington after all, the schools announced Thursday.

The game was called into question after a Lexington player tested positive for COVID-19 following a scrimmage against Lucas on Aug. 22.

The player is in quarantine along with two others who came in direct contact, but are showing no symptoms, Lexington Local Schools said in a press release.

“Lexington and Mount Vernon are confident it is safe for Friday night’s [Ohio Cardinal Conference] football game,” Lexington superintendent Jeremy Secrist, high school principal Kevin Young and athletic director Jeff Eichorn said in the release.

Lexington did not practice yesterday as a precaution and resumed practice today.

“After consultation and recommendation from Knox and Richland Public Health Departments, the Lexington and Mount Vernon City Schools feel it is safe for this Friday night’s OCC football game to be played as scheduled,” Mount Vernon athletic director Justin Sanford said in an email to parents and staff. “We appreciate the safety measures and quarantine protocols implemented for those potentially exposed athletes.”

The Yellow Jackets and the Minutemen are scheduled to open the shortened six-game season Friday at 7 p.m.

With an odd number of teams in the OCC, each team will have a bye. Mount Vernon is looking for an opponent for its open date on Sept. 11.

