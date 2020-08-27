HEATH – A graveside service for Alexander Andrew Anderson, 29, of Heath, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Newark Memorial Gardens Cemetery, with Pastor Dave Pennington officiating. Alex passed away August 23, 2020. He was born December 2, 1990, in Newark to Richy Anderson and Deborah (McClain) Goodin.

Alex was a 2009 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School and attended Defiance College. Alex loved his family and was a wonderful brother and uncle. In his younger years he enjoyed playing sports. He was a huge sports fan of the Cleveland Browns, Buckeyes, and the Cleveland Indians. Alex had a big heart.

He is survived by his mother, Deborah (McClain) Goodin of Heath; father, Richy (Sherry) Anderson of Mt. Vernon; siblings, Jessica (Joseph) Wiley of Heath, Becki (Ray) Allgood of Blacklick, Anthony Anderson of Heath, Danielle (Shane) Furnis of Fredericktown, Nichol (Jerako) Salva of Mt. Vernon, and Timothy (Samantha) Redmond of Fredericktown; maternal grandfather, Fred (Fran) McClain of Pataskala; nieces and nephews, Kordell, Chloe, Kylynne, Jason, Emma, Tristen, Aislynn, Owen, Arwen, Jerako, Oliver, Gabby, Lili, Addie, Ava, Scarlett, and Luna; great-nephew, Jaxon; great-niece, Raeghan, and numerous aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Betty McClain; paternal grandparents, Paul “Odie” and Dorothy “Dottie” Anderson, and stepdad, Jack Goodin.

