Smith’s hat trick helps Scots start fast

SPARTA – What was viewed as a weakness last season was definitely a strength for the Highland boys soccer team in its 7-1 victory over Mansfield Senior in non-league play to open the season Tuesday night.

Austin Smith scored three of the team’s first four goals as the Scots (1-0) raced out to a 5-1 lead just over 22 minutes into the game.

“In previous years, we’ve always been slow off the get-go,” Smith said. “We’ve decided this year that we’ll step up and put something in early and get it going in the first half.”

Smith wasn’t paying attention to how quickly the goals came. He scored eight and a half minutes into the game, his second a little more than 16 minutes in and capped his onslaught with a third a little more than two minutes later.

“That was the first one since probably middle school,” Smith said. “I didn’t keep track (of the time). I just play. That’s all I ever do is play. If it happens, it happens.”

Xavier Privette provided what turned out to be the game-winner when he intercepted a pass in the offensive zone and scored on the right to give Highland a 2-0 in the 11th minute.

Aiden Ward scored in the 23rd minute to push the lead to 5-1 and Dylan Thomas and Zane Sheets added second-half goals to account for the final margin before the game was called because of lightening with 6:52 remaining in regulation.

Adrion Hall rebounded his own miss to pull the Tygers (0-1) within 2-1 in the 15th minute.

Girls team plays Tygers to a 1-1 draw

The all-time leading scorer in Highland girls soccer history, Emma Hinkle, added to her ledger with a first half goal to give the Scots a 1-0 lead. But Mansfield Senior (0-0-1) recorded the equalizer and the two teams played to a 1-1 draw in non-league play Tuesday night.

The game was the second of a doubleheader, which saw the boys game end prematurely because of lightening. Mother Nature did not interrupt this one.

Freshman Kayley Smith recorded eight saves in her first game in goal for the Scots (0-0-1).

