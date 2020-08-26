Paddle for Heroes to host Knox Lake clean up

By Elle Johnson

FREDERICKTOWN – Paddle for Heroes is hosting a cleanup in Fredericktown to remove trash from Knox Lake.

The cleanup will take place on Saturday, Aug. 29, a Facebook event post reported.

“This is foot only, no boats,” event organizers said on Facebook. “Lake levels have been dropped for dam repair. Local officials noticed many tires have been thrown in the lake and need removed.”

The event starts at 9 a.m. at 1780 Buena Vista Drive in Fredericktown.

Gloves and trash bags will be provided to those who volunteer their time cleaning the lake.

Paddle for Heroes is a veteran’s organization that works to get veterans, first responders and others to help clean up community areas such as lakes. The organization strives to keep lakes and community areas clean for people with disabilities who like to enjoy time out on the water.

“Many people with disabilities miss out on the everyday activities that many of us take for granted,” the Paddle for Heroes website said “The water can be a healing place for people that are suffering or have been through a traumatic event. Kayaking, canoeing and paddle boarding are a few ways people can relieve stress and begin to heal. Getting on the water can be a struggle for those individuals due to physical limitations.”

Paddle for Heroes organizes clean-up events for disaster relief, community projects, and rivers and lakes. The group also encourages healing for the disabled through paddling.

The organization holds several clean-ups throughout the year, making it so the area can enjoy clean rivers and lakes.

Knox Lake is maintained by the Division of Wildlife, the Ohio State Parks website said. The lake offers parking lots, picnic areas, boat ramps, docks and rental boat slips for people to use. The lake was built by the Division of Wildlife in 1954 for recreational uses.

