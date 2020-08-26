Mount Vernon Association of Police Chaplains hosting First Responder Car Wash

MOUNT VERNON – The Mount Vernon Association of Police Chaplains will host the First Responder Car Wash on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The car wash had originally been planned for Saturday, Aug. 15, but bad weather conditions at the time made it necessary to postpone the event, a post on the Association of Police Chaplains’ Facebook page reported.

All first responders who show valid identification will receive a free car wash. Donations will be accepted from all others. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Mount Vernon Fire Department; which is located at 200 W. Gambier St., in Mount Vernon.

Weekends were made for spiffing up the car. But this time, don’t do it yourself. Come out this Saturday and show your support for first responders, make a donation to a worthy cause and get your vehicle cleaned up all at the same time.

